The Biggest UK Corporate Crime Cases Still Coming In 2021

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 9:12 AM BST) -- The outcome of Britain's biggest ever fraud trial, the first prosecution of a bank in Britain under anti-money laundering rules and litigation accusing the Serious Fraud Office of misconduct are among the big cases that attorneys are watching in the second half of 2021. The long-awaited ruling in Hewlett Packard's $5 billion fraud claim against a British tech entrepreneur is among the big cases to come this year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Here, Law360 takes a look at a handful of cases that white-collar crime attorneys will be watching as the year rolls on. HP Awaits Outcome Of $5B Fraud Claim ...

