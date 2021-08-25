Theranos Judge Cuts Potential Jurors For Anti-Holmes Bias

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (August 25, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over the upcoming criminal fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes excused dozens of potential jurors Wednesday due to their employment links to the now-defunct startup or the bias they expressed against Holmes in answers to jury questionnaires. During a status conference in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila excused multiple potential jurors for expressing actual bias against Holmes in their written responses. He also dismissed individuals who had applied for a job and interviewed at Theranos, as well as potential jurors whom Theranos tried to recruit or who knew people who invested and...

