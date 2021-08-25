Takeda Can't Duck Generic-Drug Delay Suit At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit found on Wednesday that Takeda cannot upend a New York federal judge's decision to preserve antitrust claims that it delayed entry of generic alternatives to diabetes treatment Actos, rejecting assertions that the drugmaker was required to list the therapy in a way that broadly extended patent protections. The three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams' refusal to nix antitrust claims brought by two groups of Actos buyers. The buyers claim that, in order to win exclusivity guarantees extending the treatment's monopoly after its original patent expired, Takeda falsely told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS