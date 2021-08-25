2 NY Attys Charged With Filing Fake Suits In Injury Scam

Law360, New York (August 25, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office unveiled criminal charges against two lawyers and two doctors Wednesday, accusing them of orchestrating trip-and-fall fraud schemes that have already landed three men in prison and allegedly netted $31 million over five years. Charged in a six-count indictment alleging fraud and conspiracy offenses are New York City-area personal injury attorneys George Constantine, 58, and Marc Elefant, 49, as well as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Andrew Dowd, 45, and pain management doctor and surgeon Dr. Sady Ribeiro, 51. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that the four men allegedly "preyed upon the most vulnerable members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS