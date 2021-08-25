Delta Air Lines To Make Worker Vaccine Holdouts Pay Up

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines will require its employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or face a $200 monthly surcharge on their health care plans, its CEO told staff in a memo Wednesday. Delta Air Lines workers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to pay more for health insurance, wear masks and undergo weekly testing starting in November, the company's chief executive said. (iStockPhoto) The surcharge will go into effect beginning Nov. 1, said the note from CEO Ed Bastian. He also imposed an immediate indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated employees and announced that starting September, U.S.-based workers will have to take...

