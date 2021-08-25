FCC Gives Schools, Libraries Another Crack At COVID Funds

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will dole out a second round of emergency funding to schools and libraries seeking to get students and patrons online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency announced Wednesday. During the first funding round, which closed in mid-August, the commission received requests amounting to $5.1 billion across all 50 states, leaving roughly $2.1 billion in the Emergency Connectivity Fund up for grabs. The FCC cited the rise of the coronavirus Delta variant and ongoing at-home learning as reasons the second filing window makes sense. "The pandemic highlighted like never before the difference a reliable internet connection can make...

