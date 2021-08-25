NFL Can't Use CBA To Dodge Face Shield Suit, Ex-Player Says

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player who says he was wrongly barred from wearing a face shield to accommodate his disability argued Wednesday that new "critical" facts and a recent New Jersey Supreme Court ruling bolster his case that the league's collective bargaining agreement is "irrelevant" to the case. Ex-New York Jets safety Rontez Miles says the league broke the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination when an official refused to let him wear a glare-reducing face shield, allegedly causing him to be injured when he collided with a player he could not see. Miles has alopecia, an...

