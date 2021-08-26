Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' Accused Of Spiking Child Suicides

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Despite warnings from psychiatric experts, Netflix recklessly pushed its "13 Reasons Why" series about a young girl's suicide onto vulnerable teenage viewers, which led to a spike in child suicides, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Wednesday. Failing to warn viewers of the health risks its drama series posed to children and teenagers, Netflix's algorithms purposely targeted those very demographics, leading to a 28.9% increase in the child suicide rate during the month the series was first released, according to the complaint that was originally filed in April in Santa Clara County Superior Court. "Even after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS