Bankrupt Kumtor Gold Wants Kyrgyzstan Fined $1M Per Day

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Kumtor Gold Co. asked a New York bankruptcy judge to fine Kyrgyzstan $1 million a day for "blatantly" violating court orders in the gold miner's Chapter 11 case, saying the country's government is working to make its seizure of the debtor's gold mine permanent. In a motion filed late Wednesday, Kumtor said the judge should enforce the sanctions and delay ruling on Kyrgyzstan's motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, saying the government is ignoring the bankruptcy stay and moving to convert disputed tax debt and environmental fines into a controlling share of the company's equity. "Unabashedly, the Kyrgyz government is...

