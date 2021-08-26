2nd Circ. Hands Goldman Cert. Fight Back To NY Judge

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Thursday that a New York federal judge will have the final word in a closely watched class certification battle between Goldman Sachs and its investors that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on earlier this summer. A three-judge appellate panel, which only last year declined to decertify the Goldman class in a split decision, issued a new order vacating certification for the same class in light of the justices' June directive for lower courts to consider whether a company's alleged misstatements are too generic to be relied upon by an entire class of investors when mulling a bid...

