Ex-Dentons Partner Says Labor Law Issue Must Be Resolved

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A former Dentons partner who claims he was unjustly fired is fighting back against an order that he adjudicate the matter privately in arbitration, arguing that a California appeals court must resolve a novel issue concerning a conflict between the state's employment and arbitration laws. Jinshu "John" Zhang argued on Aug. 19 that the California Court of Appeal needs to harmonize Section 925 of the state's labor code, which bars employees from being forced to arbitrate labor disputes out of state, and a competing section of its Code of Civil Procedure requiring courts to stay litigation when a petition to compel...

