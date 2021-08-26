NTIA Launches Two New Broadband Offices

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's telecom agency announced the launch of two new offices on Wednesday focused on increasing broadband access across the country, a shake-up that fulfills two congressional mandates. The Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth and the Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives will be housed under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The change in structure was adopted earlier this month, marking the first change in organization since 2012. The OICG was created in the ACCESS Broadband Act passed by Congress in 2019. The office will oversee three active grant programs: the Broadband Infrastructure Program, the Tribal Broadband...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS