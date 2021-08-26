Mintz Docs Not Protected In $19M Wynn Resorts Contract Row

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts can't shield redacted documents from real estate executive Anthony Gattineri in a contract suit alleging he's owed $18.6 million for helping the company obtain a casino license, now that a Massachusetts federal judge has rejected Wynn Resorts' argument for attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Donald L. Cabell ordered the casino and hotel developer and operator Wednesday to produce 14 unredacted documents to Gattineri that it had previously withheld, saying that although attorney-client privilege would apply to correspondence between Wynn and William Weld, the former Massachusetts governor and Mintz Levin lobbyist, several of the documents were also sent to ML...

