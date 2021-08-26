Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-TWA Pilots Urge High Court to Review Seniority Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Pilots who claim American Airlines and its pilots union conspired to short them on benefits urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge to a Second Circuit decision tossing their case, saying the appeals court cleared the union to wrongfully cut their seniority benefits.

Three pilots, who worked for Trans World Airlines before American Airlines acquired it and said they got short shrift on seniority benefits, said in a petition for high court review filed Monday that the Second Circuit shouldn't have shut down their proposed class action suit against American and the Allied Pilots Association in February.

"This case...

