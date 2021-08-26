Foreign-Born Soldiers Say DOD Slow-Walking Citizenship Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Foreign-born military recruits told a D.C. federal court that the U.S. Department of Defense shouldn't get more time to review claims that it isn't following an order to process citizenship requests for non-citizen military recruits, saying it's kept the DOD apprised of compliance issues all along. The class of soldiers excoriated the department in a Wednesday filing, arguing that the DOD's characterization of the motion as a bombshell is disingenuous given the two months both parties had spent trying to resolve the issues out of court. The foreign service members notified the department of every single compliance issue as it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS