Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Allies Over Riot

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Seven U.S. Capitol police officers sued former President Donald Trump in D.C. federal court Thursday, alleging he caused the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by conspiring with his supporters and far-right extremist groups and peddling baseless claims that last year's presidential election was rigged. The veteran police officers alleged that Trump, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone and several individual members of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, Stop the Steal and the Three Percenters, who are also named as defendants, coordinated the attack after a culmination of months of election fraud claims by the former president. The suit, filed by the Lawyers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS