Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Allies Over Riot

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Seven U.S. Capitol police officers sued former President Donald Trump in D.C. federal court Thursday, alleging he caused the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by conspiring with his supporters and far-right extremist groups and peddling baseless claims that last year's presidential election was rigged.

The veteran police officers alleged that Trump, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone and several individual members of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, Stop the Steal and the Three Percenters, who are also named as defendants, coordinated the attack after a culmination of months of election fraud claims by the former president.

The suit, filed by the Lawyers'...

