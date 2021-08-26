Concession Co. Loses Bid For Coverage Of COVID Losses

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An airport concession stand company has lost its legal battle over the denial of insurance coverage for COVID-19 pandemic losses, with a New Jersey federal judge ruling Thursday that its claim was barred by the policy's contamination exclusion. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini said OTG Management PHL LLC and its affiliates read the contamination exclusion in the Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau policy too narrowly and misread exceptions to the exclusion. The lawsuit challenged the refusal of the claim, which stemmed from government restrictions on nonessential travel in March 2020 due to the pandemic. "Taken to its logical conclusion, plaintiffs'...

