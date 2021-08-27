US Urges Justices To Take Up Texas Pueblo's Bingo Petition

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Solicitor General's Office has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to agree to hear the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo's bid to overturn a Fifth Circuit decision blocking the Texas tribe from offering electronic bingo, saying the circuit court has continued to rely on its own incorrectly decided decision from the 1990s. The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo petitioned the high court in October to upend a Fifth Circuit panel's April 2020 ruling that the tribe is prohibited from offering bingo, claiming the panel wrongly relied on a 1994 circuit decision to find that the Restoration Act of 1987 — a law...

