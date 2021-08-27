Google's Bid To Nix Malware Patents Falls Short At Bench Trial

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has turned down Google's efforts to throw out malware protection patents after a jury in 2017 found that the tech giant infringed them and should pay $20 million, concluding that some of Google's invalidity arguments were contradictory. The Thursday ruling came down more than three years after Judge Gilstrap agreed to give Google LLC another chance to prove that the reissue of patents owned by inventor Alfonso Cioffi and the family of his late partner were invalid on the basis of an invalidity argument Google had based on patent reissue law. A jury already found that...

