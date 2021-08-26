Apple To Pay $100M, Alter App Store To End Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has agreed to pay $100 million and make developer-friendly changes to its App Store policy to end a putative antitrust class action accusing it of monopolizing the market for software distributed on its devices, the developers said in California federal court Thursday. The deal, if approved, would resolve claims for a class of about 67,000 developers who make some revenue but less than $1 million on the App Store per year — more than 99% of the iOS developers with paid transactions, the plaintiffs said Thursday. All class members would get at least $250 with the highest tiered payout...

