Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, WeWork, Moshe Oppenheim

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com has purchased 133.3 acres in Sunrise, Florida, for $84.51 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for space on Hiatus Road, where Amazon plans to build a fulfillment center, and the sellers are an entity managed by investor Curtis Deem as well as trusts of Sara Louise Deem Gilbert and Martha Cotton Deem Hook, according to the report. WeWork is looking for tenants to take 350,000 square feet of space in the Los Angeles area, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The co-working firm is looking to shed space at 1240 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach,...

