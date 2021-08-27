Nike Accuses Another Designer Of Selling Fake Sneakers

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. is expanding its legal war against unauthorized sneakers that allegedly riff on the company's famous trade dress, this time targeting a designer who Nike says ripped off the look of the Air Force 1. In an amended complaint filed Thursday, Nike added John Geiger Collection LLC as a defendant to an existing lawsuit against a Los Angeles company called La La Land Production & Design Inc., which Nike says helped manufacture the offending sneakers. The new accusations against John Geiger echoed similar claims Nike brought against Warren Lotas, another designer who allegedly worked with La La Land to produce...

