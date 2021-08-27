Mortgage Cos. Want Borrowers' Lead Atty DQ'd In Loan Row

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lending companies asked a Georgia state court on Friday to disqualify the lead attorney for corporate borrowers in a multimillion-dollar dispute over loan rates, because he co-owns two of the companies he's representing. Orix USA LP and affiliated mortgage lenders, accused by the borrowers of unlawfully hiding marked-up loan rates on more than $50 million in federally guaranteed loans for various apartment complexes in Georgia, said lead plaintiffs' counsel Charles A. Gower of Charles A. Gower PC owns 50% of plaintiffs Overlook Gardens Properties LLC and Creekwood Apartments LLC. As a key witness in the case who signed the loan...

