11th Circ. Judge OK With Jury Instruction In Boeing Case

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit judge indicated Friday that he's not disturbed by an adverse inference instruction about missing emails a trial judge gave to jurors before the panel delivered a $2.1 million verdict against The Boeing Co. in a contract and trade secrets dispute. During oral arguments, Judge Andrew Brasher said Northern District of Alabama Judge R. David Proctor may not have erred in letting jurors decide if Boeing intentionally deleted emails about its bid on a $1.3 billion U.S. Air Force contract. Judge Proctor told jurors to decide if the missing emails were relevant to the case and, if so, were...

