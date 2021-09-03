Greenberg Traurig Nabs 3 New Hires Amid Major Expansion

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged three new attorneys for its offices in Boston, Chicago and Salt Lake City, expanding the firm's real estate, corporate and bankruptcy practices with two new shareholders and an of counsel. In a press release, Greenberg Traurig said that shareholders Shawn K. Ronda and Nathan Hurlbut and of counsel Charles W. Azano were added to the firm to "meet client and market demand." According to the firm, the attorneys, which were onboarded in August, are part of a "strategic lateral growth" plan that has led the firm to hire about 70 lateral shareholders and of counsels in...

