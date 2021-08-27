Judge Flags Walmart Stock Conflict 7 Years After $21M Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Roughly seven years after a Walmart contractor agreed to pay $21 million to resolve a proposed wage class action that also resolved claims against the retail giant, the case could be reopened because a California federal judge disclosed that she owned Walmart stock during a period when she oversaw the lawsuit. Kiry K. Gray, clerk of court for the Central District of California, sent a letter to the parties Friday telling them that U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder informed her recently that it was "brought to her attention" that she owned stock in Walmart — then known as Wal-Mart Stores Inc....

