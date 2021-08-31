T-Mobile Built Fence On Other Co.'s Property, $1M Suit Says

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A steel framing company is suing T-Mobile in Texas federal court over a fence it said the telecom had erected on its property, demanding at least $1 million in damages the structure allegedly caused. 8900 Point Six Circle LLC claimed in its Aug. 26 complaint that it has been trying for more than a year to resolve the dispute with T-Mobile and has even offered to remove the fence at its own expense. But the telecom provider "responded with nonsensical adverse possession claims and refuses to negotiate any resolution of the dispute," leaving the plaintiff with no choice but to seek...

