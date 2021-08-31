Resolving Class Actions Early With Bifurcated Discovery

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- As any class action litigator knows, the costs and burdens on clients for defending class actions can be substantial. This can be true even where the underlying claims lack merit, or the class could never be certified. One strategy among defendants that has gained popularity in recent years is filing an early motion to strike or limit the class allegations.[1] While that tactic enjoyed some early success, and still remains viable in some cases, courts seem increasingly wary of such motions, because they deprive the plaintiff of the opportunity to conduct discovery before a ruling on the merits of the class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS