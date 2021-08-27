Clearview Can't Use 1st Amendment To Beat Ill. Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Clearview AI does not have a First Amendment right to escape liability under the nation's strictest biometric privacy law for scraping Illinois residents' online photos to build a searchable database, a state judge ruled Friday. In a case that legal experts say will have a widespread impact on the future of online privacy across the country, Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson kept alive claims by the American Civil Liberties Union and advocacy organizations that Clearview breached Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting photos of residents' faces without getting consent. "BIPA's restrictions on Clearview's First Amendment freedoms are no greater than what's...

