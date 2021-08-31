Rakoff Calls $17M Forfeiture In Pot Fraud Case 'Excessive'

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff has rejected prosecutors' "fallback" request for a $17 million forfeiture order to be included in the prison sentence of a businessman convicted of a scheme to fool banks into processing more than $150 million of cannabis payments, calling it "unconstitutionally excessive." Instead, Judge Rakoff on Monday ordered Hamid "Ray" Akhavan to forfeit $103,750 — the value of the stock option he was given in San Francisco-based marijuana delivery service Eaze — saying that amount is "proportional to the gravity of his offense." Prosecutors say Akhavan, co-conspirator Ruben Weigand and others were in on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS