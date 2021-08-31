Ga. Bank Settles Gov't 'Redlining' Claims For $8M

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced a settlement Monday with Cadence Bank over allegations that it practiced lending discrimination and "redlining" of predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Houston metro area. The bank, which is headquartered in Atlanta, has agreed to a combined $8 million settlement with the two agencies to resolve claims it violated the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which prohibit financial institutions from discriminating based on race, color or national origin in their mortgage lending services. A complaint by the DOJ and a motion...

