Yavapai Prescott Tribe Sues Ariz. Over Sports Betting Law

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Yavapai Prescott Indian tribe has slapped Arizona's governor and gaming department director with a state court lawsuit, saying the Legislature illegally passed a new sports betting bill in April and seeking a declaration that the new law is unconstitutional. The suit filed Thursday against Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Gaming Director Ted Vogt alleges that sports betting and event wagering House Bill 2772, which the governor signed into law on April 15, violates the state's constitution because it conflicts with a 2002 voter-approved proposition that grants gambling exclusivity within the state to tribes. "The tribe filed this...

