Ga. Jury Awards Parents $200M For Son's Boating Death

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state jury has awarded $200 million to the parents of a young boy who died in a boating accident, finding that the boat maker negligently failed to warn of a hazard that contributed to the boy's death. The jury returned a verdict late Saturday after a two-week trial in the Superior Court of Rabun County, in northeast Georgia, where 7-year-old Ryan Batchelder died on Lake Burton in July 2014. He was entangled in the propeller of an open-bow ski boat as it was driven in reverse by his great-uncle. Tennessee company Malibu Boats LLC and its defunct affiliate Malibu...

