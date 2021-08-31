Gov't Contractor Says GSA Can't Audit Its Freight Contract

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A government contractor says that the U.S. General Services Administration is wrongfully interfering in its contract with the U.S. Transportation Command over freight services by auditing the agreement despite not being a party to the contract, according to a Monday complaint filed in D.C. federal court. Crowley Government Services Inc. says that USTRANSCOM has accepted the contractor's services and agreed to pay Crowley the amount reflected in its invoices, but that the GSA is auditing Crowley's invoices on its own accord and incorrectly determining that Crowley is overcharging USTRANSCOM. The independent government agency hit Crowley with numerous "notices of overcharges" and seized...

