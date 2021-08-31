No Final Approval Yet For $1.1M Kids' Data Deal With TikTok

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday held off giving his final blessing to a proposed $1.1 million settlement resolving claims that TikTok collected and shared personally identifiable information about minors without parental consent, saying he wanted to see more information on attorney fees. U.S. District Judge John Blakey said during a hearing Tuesday morning he would issue an order on the deal "in due course" after attorneys for the class submit billing records and other documentation by the following Monday. The judge had denied final approval outright in March, after discovering extended deadlines in the case due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

