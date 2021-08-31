Twitter's IP Suit Tossed After Voip-Pal Promises Not To Sue

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed Twitter's suit seeking a declaration that it hasn't infringed a call-routing patent, ruling that Voip-Pal's covenant not to file a lawsuit against the social media giant over the patent wipes out the court's subject-matter jurisdiction in the case. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh found Monday that Voip-Pal.com Inc. addressed all of Twitter Inc.'s concerns through a covenant not to sue and subsequent amendments to that covenant. Following Voip-Pal's assertion of the promise earlier this year, Twitter had argued it still had a valid case seeking declaration that it didn't infringe U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606, because...

