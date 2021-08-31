Developer Loses COVID-19 Insurance Coverage Bid In Md.

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday handed a win to a Rhode Island-based insurance company in a dispute over COVID-19 coverage, ruling that a sports and entertainment real estate developer had not suffered "direct physical loss or damage" to its properties during the pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander granted Affiliated FM Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss, pointing to earlier decisions in similar cases in the District of Maryland, state courts and other district courts. The Cordish Cos. Inc. had claimed that it was entitled to coverage because of the contamination of its properties and that it had suffered physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS