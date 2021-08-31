Team Differences Block Class Cert. In NFL Painkiller Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to certify a class of former football athletes who allege the NFL forced them to take painkillers to keep playing, ruling Tuesday that differences in teams' approaches make nonclass litigation more efficient than a class action. U.S. District Judge William Alsup pointed to a slew of audits and team surveys in rejecting a certification bid in the seven-year-old suit led by 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon. The audits revealed substantial variation, both from team to team and from year to year on the same team, the court said. For example, the...

