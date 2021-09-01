Texas Tribe's E-Bingo Center Is Lawful, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has recognized a tribe's legal right to operate e-bingo machines on its Polk County reservation, finding that state officials cannot exercise authority over the tribe's current gaming activities by way of "nuisance suits" or regulatory schemes. In a 26-page opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith F. Giblin denied the state's bid for a contempt order against the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe for its Naskila Gaming e-bingo center, explaining that it is not subject to the state's criminal and regulatory jurisdiction because Texas doesn't expressly prohibit bingo. The judge further warned against a future in which any regulatory...

