TV Streamer Locast Loses Key Ruling In Battle With Networks

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the major television networks and ruled that a free streaming service called Locast was not covered by an obscure copyright provision that allows nonprofit services to boost broadcast signals. Founded by a former Dish Network executive, Locast argued the little-known copyright rule meant it could legally rebroadcast network TV for free — something pay-TV companies and for-profit streamers pay millions in fees for the right to do. But U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton ruled Tuesday that the company was not the kind of nonprofit that Congress had in mind when it wrote the...

