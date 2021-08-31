CP Touts $31B Bid To KCS Shareholders After Rival Hits Snag

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern shareholders to vote down a proposed $33.6 billion merger with competing bidder Canadian National at an upcoming meeting, saying Tuesday that a regulator's rejection of CN's use of a voting trust made CP's $31 billion bid more attractive. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said that the Surface Transportation Board's Monday decision to reject Canadian National Railway Co.'s proposed voting trust represents a win for "rail shippers, the freight rail industry and the North American economy." CP and CN have been vying for KCS since March, with bids that eventually each reached more than $30 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS