Judge Flags Apple Stock Conflict 11 Years After Nokia IP Case

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge recently learned he owned stock in Apple while presiding over a 2010 intellectual property spat between Nokia and Apple, but assured the parties that this ownership didn't affect his decisions in the case, according to a letter filed Monday. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley's ownership of Apple stock during the 2010 case would have required his recusal and, even though he made the discovery years after the case was transferred to Delaware federal court, Apple and Nokia have a right to know, according to the two-page letter written by the judge's clerk on Aug. 27....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS