Real Estate Rumors: Miami Beach Project, Mack, Melo

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Housing Authority of Miami Beach is hoping to build an affordable housing project in the Normandy Isles neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The city's Historic Preservation Board will review plans later this month for a 20-unit project at 1158 Marseille Drive, where a four-unit apartment complex currently sits, according to the report. Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $230 million in financing to real estate firm Witkoff for a West Hollywood, California, hospitality property, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for West Hollywood Edition Hotel and Residences, which is located at 9040 Sunset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS