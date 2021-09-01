Fed. Circ. Judge Casts Doubt On $1.1B Verdict Against Apple

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge on Wednesday took issue with a California federal jury's conclusion that Apple and Broadcom infringed three California Institute of Technology data transmission patents to the tune of $1.1 billion, saying the university's infringement theory seemed "questionable." During a hearing, a three-judge panel was considering Apple and Broadcom's argument that the Broadcom chips and Apple products that use them can't infringe because the Caltech patents require information bits to repeat irregularly, which they contend their products don't do. They further argued that the district court's refusal to provide a jury instruction on that matter doomed their noninfringement defense,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS