How NY Acted On Evictions, Rent Aid In Rare Session

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT) -- New York tenants can expect renewed eviction protections through the end of the year and more landlords will be eligible for pandemic rent relief following a marathon state legislative session that ran well into the night Wednesday. New York tenants rally for eviction protections and rent relief in Brooklyn on Aug. 19. (Emma Whitford / Law360) Lawmakers re-upped a process for tenants to stop an eviction case through Jan. 15 if they're experiencing financial hardship, though landlords now have more recourse in court. The state also allocated an additional $150 million to landlords previously ineligible for rent aid. The emergency late-summer session...

