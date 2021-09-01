GOP 'Will Not Forget' If Telecoms Comply With Jan. 6 Probe

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A leading Republican congressman warned Google, AT&T and other major telecommunications companies that his party "will not forget" if they comply with a broad records request from the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack asked 35 companies Monday to preserve the call records, messages and location data of individuals who may be involved in the attack. But House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned companies they would be violating federal law if they complied and could potentially lose their ability to operate in the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS