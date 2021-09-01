Law Firms Aim To Sink J&J Subpoenas For Talc Media Info

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Levy Konigsberg LLP and Hobson & Bradley called on a New Jersey federal court Wednesday to toss subpoenas from Johnson & Johnson seeking their communications with media organizations regarding the company's talcum powder products, arguing that complying with the requests would violate the law firms' First Amendment rights. The firms filed motions to quash the subpoenas served on them and Levy Konigsberg partner Moshe Maimon as part of a proposed securities class action alleging J&J concealed from investors that its talc purportedly contained cancer-causing asbestos, known as the Hall litigation. Maimon and the firms are not involved in that matter, but...

