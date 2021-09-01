SEC Taps Cyber Biz To Monitor Digital Asset Ecosystem

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tapped compliance and cybersecurity company AnChain.AI to analyze the blockchain and decentralized finance space for risk, compliance and policy-making purposes, AnChain.AI said Wednesday. California-headquartered AnChain.AI said it has won a multiyear contract for "deep analysis and tracing" on smart contracts. Smart contracts are snippets of computer code used to automatically execute transactions. They also contain information about transaction terms. AnChain.AI says its technology monitors more than 96% of the cryptocurrency market and has been used to assist international law enforcement efforts as well as government regulation. In its contract with the SEC, the company's analyses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS