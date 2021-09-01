Ex-Drug Distributor CEO Slated For January Opioid Trial

Law360, New York (September 1, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set an early 2022 trial date for former pharmaceutical CEO Laurence F. Doud, who's facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a purported scheme to funnel opioids to suspect pharmacies. At a morning hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge George Daniels tentatively scheduled the estimated three-week-long trial to begin Jan. 24, with the usual pandemic-related caveats that COVID-19 conditions and the availability of suitable courtrooms outfitted for coronavirus mitigation may delay the proceeding. Doud, the former head of Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. — which was one of the 10 largest pharmaceutical distributors before it went...

