Surfside Rejects Land Swap With Collapsed Condo Site

By Carolina Bolado (September 10, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The town of Surfside, Florida, has rejected a push by survivors of June's deadly condominium collapse to swap the property for a nearby town plot they would then sell to help cover their losses. In a Thursday letter to Akerman LLP's Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, Surfside said it "will not entertain" a proposal to swap the collapsed condo tower's site with the town's community center because of the importance of the community center to residents and its ideal central location. In addition, Surfside said an amendment to the town charter passed in November...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS